A PUMPING station in Par has been given a new lease of life with a vibrant new mural thanks to the work of a local artist.
The South West Water (SWW) pumping station is located on a busy main road opposite Par Dockyard and Imerys, and is passed by thousands of people who travel through the area by road and on foot along the coastal path between Par and Mevagissey.
The site has long been a focal point for the local community, and following comments about its appearance, the SWW teams decided to take a different approach to bring some life to the site.
Instead of simply repainting the building, the team wanted to create something that would add interest and reflect the character of the surrounding area and reached out to a local artist for help.
They commissioned popular Cornish-based artist, Sumo Graffiti Art, to transform the station’s exterior, with the artwork completed in just eight hours.
The mural features local landmarks and wildlife, including Gribbin Head and a kingfisher, bringing elements of Cornwall’s coastline and natural environment to the pumping station.
Connor Vincent, pumping station asset manager for Par said: “We’re really grateful to Sumo for transforming Par Pumping Station into a welcoming sight for residents and visitors to Par.
“This stunning mural celebrates the very best Par and its surrounding areas have to offer and we’ve had a fantastic response from the community to our new and improved pumping station.”
Sumo, resident artist at Oberi Art, added: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to South West Water for commissioning the mural and to the huge amount of support shown by passers-by while I was creating it. I hope it brings smiles to anyone who sees it.”
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