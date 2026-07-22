The business-owner continued: “Residents of Stratton feel that BSTC are not interested in Stratton and its residents and whilst our precept is paid and used by BSTC, barely any of the precept from the Stratton ward is used for Stratton itself. It seems that all the council tax precept gathered from Stratton is largely only used for Bude issues and our voices and concerns feel entirely ignored. Stratton residents have attended BSTC meetings only to be laughed at by a particular councillor, who shall remain nameless at this time.”