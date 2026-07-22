A COMMUNITY is rallying after a decision from its local council could mean the sale of one of its vital local provisions.
In March, Bude Stratton Town Council announced its plans to sell 1 Lords Court in Stratton, a property home to Stratton Stores, the town’s Post Office and two flats and two bedsits.
The space was originally purchased in 2023, when the council payed £275,000 for the property in the hope of providing housing for local people, as well as securing a future for Stratton Stores.
At the time of the purchase, Cllr Mike Dawe said: “Guaranteeing the future of Lords Court protects a vital shop and post office, secures local employment and also responds to the need for housing which was highlighted by the Housing Survey conducted last year.”
Cllr Peter LaBroy also stated that ‘purchasing this property is a big commitment’ but that it ‘will enable a solid future for the shop and provide several homes at reasonable rents for local people.’
However, since then, the site has sat in limbo.
Following from the council’s announcement that it would be selling the property earlier this year, residents have been up in arms.
On resident and business-owner said: “I, amongst many other residents, are deeply concerned about the proposed sale by Bude Stratton Town Council (BSTC) of the freehold of 1 Lords Court, Stratton, which currently houses our village shop and Post Office.
“This building is far more than a commercial property. It provides essential services for many residents, particularly elderly people, those without access to regular transport, and families who rely on a local shop and Post Office for every day needs. The loss of these services would have a significant and detrimental impact on our community.
“Stratton is a growing community, and the retention of local amenities is vital to its long term sustainability. Once a village loses its shop and Post Office, it is often extremely difficult, if not impossible, to restore them. The social value of these services cannot be measured solely in financial terms; they help reduce isolation, support local employment, and provide a focal point for community interaction.”
Locals have also suggested that the decision is indicative of the council’s interest in Bude and disinterest in Stratton.
The business-owner continued: “Residents of Stratton feel that BSTC are not interested in Stratton and its residents and whilst our precept is paid and used by BSTC, barely any of the precept from the Stratton ward is used for Stratton itself. It seems that all the council tax precept gathered from Stratton is largely only used for Bude issues and our voices and concerns feel entirely ignored. Stratton residents have attended BSTC meetings only to be laughed at by a particular councillor, who shall remain nameless at this time.”
With the building having been on the market a number of months, the council has also announced that should it not be sold by September, it will go to auction.
“It would be unthinkable for us to lose our shop and Post Office,” the resident said. “I rely on it for my business banking, groceries and as a hub to communicate with our more elderly neighbours who don't use social media. I run two businesses and employ six people in my shop, we would all find it very difficult if we lost our shop.
“There would be members of our community that would be completely isolated. The environmental impact would increase for people having to travel to use the essential services that are currently provided by our shop and Post Office, which would be extremely difficult given that public transport is not adequate in the area either and people who can walk to the shop would face increased travel expenses in travelling to the nearest town. Every penny counts in our community, many of whom struggle with the cost of living increases, etc.”
The issue has even prompted the creation of a petition in an effort to lobby the council into reconsidering the sale. However, the council has expressed that it ‘recognises residents will hold differing views on this decision’ though the sale is set to continue.
Speaking to the Post, a spokesperson from Bude Stratton Town Council said: “Bude-Stratton Town Council recognises that residents will hold differing views on this decision and understands that it is an issue of significant interest to the community.
“Since the original statement was published, Full Council, at its meeting on July 2, 2026, agreed the next steps in the sale process by resolving to reduce the asking price for the property to £250,000 and, if it has not sold by the next scheduled property auction, to enter it into that auction in accordance with the resolution agreed by councillors.
“The council would also reiterate that the decision to sell the building does not automatically mean the closure of Stratton Stores and Post Office. They remain established businesses operating from the property, and a future purchaser may choose to continue operating them.
“The council has nothing further to add at this stage.”
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