THE Cornwall Manufacturers Group (CMG) Awards will return to the Eden Project on Tuesday, November 10, becoming an annual celebration of one of the Duchy’s fastest-growing and most influential industries.
Following the success of last year's event, CMG has taken the decision to make the awards an annual fixture, reflecting the pace of growth, innovation and national recognition now being achieved by Cornwall's manufacturing community.
The move follows another landmark year for CMG and its members, with Cornwall increasingly recognised as a leading example of how manufacturers, education providers and industry partners can work together to drive innovation, exports and skills.
Applications are now open in the following categories: Apprentice of the Year, Environmental Project of the Year, Small Manufacturer of the Year, Medium/Large Manufacturer of the Year, Rising Star Award, Exporter of the Year, AI Project of the Year. Manufacturers of every size are encouraged to enter.
The winners will be announced during the CMG Awards Dinner at the Eden Project on November 10, bringing together manufacturers, apprentices, educators, national industry leaders, partners and supporters to celebrate the best of Cornwall manufacturing.
Eric Nicholls, CEO of Cornwall Manufacturers Group, said: "There has never been a more exciting time to be part of Cornwall's manufacturing community.
"For many years our businesses quietly designed and manufactured world-class products. Today, the rest of the country is beginning to recognise what we've always known - that Cornwall is home to an ambitious, innovative manufacturing sector with collaboration at its heart.
"Whether through the CMG Academy, our partnerships with education, or national organisations such as Make UK and Enginuity choosing to work alongside us, we're demonstrating what can be achieved when industry comes together.
"These awards celebrate the businesses, people and apprentices driving that success. Every finalist has a story worth telling, and together they represent one of Cornwall's greatest economic success stories."
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