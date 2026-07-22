A Saltash PE teacher attempting to break two world records has covered almost 1,000km after a dramatic first week on his epic kick scooter journey across Australia.
Bob Brown, 57, has already completed 937km after eight days on the road as he bids to become the fastest person to cross Australia on a non-electric kick scooter and the first person to complete the coast-to-coast journey using three different self-powered methods.
Despite battling strong headwinds, heavy rain and gruelling hills, Bob said he is “feeling really strong” as he heads into more remote parts of the country, with improving weather helping his progress.
However, the challenge took a frightening turn on day five when he was knocked off his scooter by a passing motorist.
“Early in the morning I got hit by a passing motorist, clipping my wing mirror and causing me to crash into the gravel by the side of the road,” he said. “Although shaken, I was uninjured and have now taken to scootering on the other side of the road, facing oncoming traffic, which is much safer.”
Despite the scare, Bob has refused to let the incident derail his challenge.
“I’m feeling less sore and fitter with each passing day,” he said.
The Bishop Cornish Church of England Primary School teacher set off from Perth on July 16 and hopes to reach Sydney after travelling around 2,800 miles in approximately 35 days. He expects to cover around 70 miles a day, spending up to 12 hours on his scooter crossing some of Australia’s toughest terrain.
The challenge began after Bob realised a back injury meant he could no longer attempt another long-distance running expedition.
“I still love Australia, so I started wondering if anyone had ever scooted across it,” he said. “I’m still waiting to hear back from Guinness World Records. If nobody has done it, I’ll set the record. If someone has, I’ll try to beat it. Either way, I’ll become the first person to cross Australia by three different methods.”
Bob’s own love affair with Australia began during a gap year in 1991. He later spent years dividing his time between England and Australia while training and competing in endurance events.
His latest adventure follows two remarkable achievements. In 2001, he became the first Briton to run across Australia during the country's first transcontinental running race, completing the crossing in 61 days while averaging 50 miles a day.
More than two decades later, he became the first person to cross Australia entirely under his own power using two different methods – running and cycling.
Now he hopes to add kick scootering to that list while setting two new world records.
As well as testing his endurance, Bob is raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support, St Luke's Hospice Plymouth and Children's Hospice South West, and is encouraging supporters back home in Saltash and across Cornwall to follow his progress and back the fundraising effort as he continues his remarkable journey across Australia.
Anyone wishing to donate, can visit Bob’s Crowdfunder page.
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