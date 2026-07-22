THREE coaches from Charlestown Youth and Ladies Football Club are preparing to take on a tough endurance challenge to help raise funds for a new 4G all-weather pitch.
Dedicated volunteers Ian Bassett, Tom Crapp, and Matthew Knowles, supported by a team of walkers, aim to walk the Cornish coastline from Marsland Mouth to Cremyll over the weekend of Friday, July 31, to Sunday, August 2, a journey which equates to over 290 miles.
Training for this gruelling challenge started back in April and has intensified throughout the summer, with the recent hot spell causing several issues and fatigue after hundreds of miles covered in preparation for the event.
The fundraising effort aims to support the club's plans to build a new 4G pitch, a facility that would benefit not only the club, but also local schools and the wider community.
With more than 350 registered players, the club have said that the project has become increasingly important after poor weather last winter resulted in weeks of cancelled training sessions and matches.
A new all-weather surface would provide a reliable venue for football throughout the year, helping to keep children and young people active regardless of the conditions.
The walkers hope the challenge will raise both awareness and vital funds for the ambitious project, which they believe will have a lasting impact on grassroots sport in the area.
The club is encouraging the local community to get behind the challenge and help bring the vision of a new 4G pitch a step closer to becoming a reality.
Supporters can follow the team's progress throughout the challenge on Charlestown Youth and Ladies FC's social media channels, where updates will be posted over the three days.
Information on how to donate to the fundraising campaign is available via the club's GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/f/charlestown-pitch-perfect
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