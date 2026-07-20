THERE will be a temporary one way restriction order put in place in a South East Cornwall village during a major car event.
Cornwall Council have confirmed that the B3247 between Military Road and Withnoe Lane, Freathy will be subject to the restriction between 7.30am and 6pm on August 2.
The section of the road impacted by the implementation of the one-way restriction is the B3247 between the junctions of Military Road and Clampet Lane, operating in a north west to south easterly direction.
In a public notice confirming the details of the restriction, Cornwall Council said that it was satisfied that the order was required owing to public safety during the Mount Edgcumbe American and Classic Car Show and Summer Fayre event.
Exemptions will apply to emergency services or any vehicle being used for the purposes of an undertaker in an emergency such as utility supplies or anything undertaken with the permission of a police officer.
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