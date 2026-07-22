ELEVEN Year 10 students at Penrice Academy in St Austell took their first steps towards a greener future when Suez Recycling and Recovery UK delivered an interactive Green Skills Workshop on Monday, July 20.
The engaging session encouraged students to discover their strengths, identify transferable skills, and explore a wide range of career opportunities that will play a vital role in building a more sustainable world.
Led by Sarah Cotton, community liaison manager for SUEZ, the workshop introduced students to the growing demand for green skills across multiple industries, including waste and resource management, while showcasing career pathways many may not have previously considered.
Sarah said: "It was fantastic to meet such an enthusiastic group of students and help them explore the exciting opportunities available within green careers.
"As the transition to a greener economy gathers pace, it's important that young people understand how their skills and interests can contribute to creating a more sustainable future."
The workshop was designed to help students connect their existing abilities with future employment opportunities, highlighting how green skills are becoming increasingly valuable across a broad range of sectors.
April Stevenson, pastoral mentor at Penrice Academy, said: "Providing students with opportunities to engage directly with employers helps them understand the wide range of careers available to them.
“The Green Skills Workshop was both engaging and informative, encouraging students to think not only about their future careers but also about the positive role they can play in creating a more sustainable future."
The event was made possible through connections established via the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Careers Hub's Cornerstone Employers' Group, of which SUEZ is a member.
The network brings employers, schools and colleges together to inspire young people, raise aspirations and create meaningful career-related learning experiences.
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