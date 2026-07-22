A CHARITY working to preserve an important piece of Cornish history has received a major financial boost in it’s bid to restore an historic mill near St Austell.
Tregargus Trust CIO has received grant funding from Historic England (£108,621), the National Heritage Memorial Fund (£27,155), and SPAB Mills (£1,000), to replace the missing roof on the Grade II* listed Chapel Mill building, located in St Stephen.
The mill still holds all its original 19th century machinery, making it one of the best-preserved examples of its kind in Cornwall and nationally.
The Hawkins family, of the Hawkins Motors Group, have generously gifted the mill to the Tregargus Trust, enabling restoration work to begin.
The chair of the Tregargus Trust, Susan Morcom, said: “As a small charity, we are absolutely thrilled and extremely grateful for the grant from Historic England, and match funding from the National Heritage Memorial Fund and the SPAB Mills Section Mill Repair Fund, to turn our long-held aspiration to save this important site into reality.
“This really will help to kick start our full restoration process which will preserve this important piece of heritage for generations to come.”
Historic England Heritage At Risk project officer, Juliette Butler, added: “Historic England are delighted to support the rescue of Chapel Mill in partnership with the Tregargus Trust and other funders for the benefit of the wider community.
“This investment will not only safeguard the historic fabric and machinery, but also goes one step further in supporting the Trust with their plans to open a heritage interpretation centre connected to the industrial complex in Tregargus Valley.’’’
Simon Thurley, chair of the National Heritage Memorial Fund, said: “Chapel Mill is a remarkable survivor of Cornwall’s industrial heritage, with the potential to tell the story of the china and pottery industries so closely associated with this part of Cornwall.
“We are delighted to support the Tregargus Trust in its efforts to safeguard this important site. Our grant will help stabilise the building and protect it from further decay, ensuring it can survive for future generations to continue to learn from and enjoy.
“The Memorial Fund exists to save the UK’s most outstanding heritage and make it publicly accessible, in memory of those who have given their lives for the UK. I am pleased to be able to count Chapel Mill among the heritage treasures we have helped to protect.”
“Our grant will help stabilise the building and protect it from further decay, ensuring it can survive for future generations to continue to learn from and enjoy.
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