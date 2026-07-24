ORGANISERS of tomorrow's protest march across the Tamar Bridge are urging as many people as possible to join them as campaigners step up their fight for cheaper tolls for local people.
The Tamar Toll Action Group (TTAG) will stage its latest demonstration on Saturday (July 25), with protesters gathering in Alexandra Square, Saltash, at 12.30pm before marching across the bridge from 1pm.
Campaigners say they want to send a clear message to politicians that more must be done to reduce toll charges and secure long-term government funding for the Tamar Crossings.
Ahead of the protest, TTAG member Victoria Slavin appealed for a strong turnout.
She said: “I apologise for the lateness of this notification but do hope that you’ve seen or heard this mentioned on local news or social media before now. Also, obviously, that you may be able to spare the time to join us and make it known to our elected politicians that we want them to act for change on this matter.”
Mrs Slavin also hit back at claims, which she said had been fuelled by Tamar Crossings, that the protest would deliberately bring the region to a standstill.
“There has been much talk on local news and on social media, talk largely initiated by Tamar Crossings themselves, that we intend to bring the region to a standstill by implementing a rolling road block on the bridge using HGVs,” she said. “Do be assured that whilst there is HGV participation and they will be carrying our banners on them, they will not be going slow or stopping, they are there purely to increase visibility.”
She added that Devon and Cornwall Police, the fire service and the ambulance service were all fully aware of the plans and were content for the event to go ahead.
An event plan has been submitted to Cornwall Council for demonstrators to walk across the south cantilever of the bridge, while HGVs carrying campaign banners will travel across the north cantilever at normal speed to raise awareness of the campaign.
Organisers have apologised in advance for any disruption and are advising motorists to avoid the north crossing between around 12.45pm and 2pm.
South East Cornwall MP Anna Gelderd will address protesters before they leave the Cornish side of the bridge. TTAG chairman Scott Slavin, Cornwall councillor Andrew Long, joint chair of the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee, and Cornwall Council transport portfolio holder Dan Rogerson will also speak after the march reaches Plymouth.
MP Rebecca Smith MP, MP Luke Pollard and Cornwall Council leader Leigh Frost have sent their apologies, while responses were still awaited from Plymouth Moor View MP Fred Thomas and Plymouth City Council leader Tudor Evans when organisers issued their appeal.
TTAG says it hopes a large turnout will strengthen its call for “No More Tolls” and put fresh pressure on decision-makers to act.
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