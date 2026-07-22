LISKEARD’S Community Speed Watch team is looking for two new volunteers to help monitor speeding in the town.
The group carries out sessions lasting no more than an hour from police-approved monitoring sites, which are clearly visible to approaching motorists and positioned within speed limit zones.
Volunteers use speed detection equipment to monitor passing traffic, recording only vehicles travelling at more than 10 per cent plus 2mph above the speed limit. Details are passed to Devon and Cornwall Police, which sends advisory letters to registered keepers reminding them of the dangers of speeding.
Community Speed Watch volunteers do not issue fines or prosecute drivers.
Anyone interested in joining the Liskeard team or finding out more is asked to email [email protected] with their name and contact number.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.