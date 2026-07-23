A GROUP of four men have been detained by police in Cornwall on suspicion of immigration offences.
At around 3pm on Wednesday, July 22, Devon and Cornwall Police stopped a vehicle on the A390 at Tywardreath Highway, Par, near St Austell.
After carrying out person checks on the four men, arrests were made with police confirming that all occupants in the vehicle had been detained.
A police spokesperson confirmed: "Officers stopped a vehicle at at Tywardreath Highway on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 22.
“Following the stop officers carried out person checks and detained four men on suspicion of immigration offences.”
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