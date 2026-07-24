VANDALISM at a play area near St Austell has lead the site’s operators to remove damaged equipment on a temporary basis so they can be repaired.
Swings at Charles Street Play Area in Bugle have been removed by Cormac, who look after the site, after they were targeted by vandals and created safety risks for children.
Cormac have said that there has been a number of vandalism incidents at the play area and that despite undertaking recent repairs, further incidents have been reported.
The company, who are working with the local authorities to tackle the ongoing problem, are also urging the community to report anything they have seen to Devon and Cornwall Police.
A spokesperson for Cormac said: “We are asking for the community's support following a number of incidents of vandalism at Charles Street Play Area in Bugle, which have damaged play equipment and created safety concerns for local children and families.
“Despite repairs being carried out, further incidents have been reported, and some swings have now been removed temporarily while we address the damage.
“The safety of children and families using the play area is our priority. We are working with Community Safety partners and the Police, but we need your help. If you have seen anything suspicious or have information that may assist, please report it via the Devon and Cornwall police website or by calling 101.
“Thank you for helping us look after this valued community space and keeping it safe for everyone.”
A similar incident has recently taken place at Rapsons Park in Liskeard, which has been the subject of vandalism just as the summer holidays gets underway.
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