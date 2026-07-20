I am very grateful to everyone who attended, and for the courage and articulacy they showed in recounting very difficult experiences. I was struck by how exhausted people were by a system that is broken, describing a process that felt degrading, stressful, impersonal and difficult to navigate. After the PIP element of the Welfare Bill was paused last year, Minister Stephen Timms has been conducting the first ever full review of personal independence payments (PIP). I hope that feeding those experiences in will mean others in the future don’t have to go through the same thing and the system can be changed to work properly.