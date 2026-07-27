A GARGE in Perranporth has received a rave review from a family on holiday after responding to their SOS to rescue the family guinea pig.
Vicky French contacted Grants Motors Service and Repairs at Cligga Industrial Estate after Sandy the guinea pig escaped from her carrier on the M5 whilst the family were driving down from Manchester and disappeared inside their Hyundai Santa Fe.
The situation was looking desperate when the AA and other garages said they could not help but after contacting Grants Motors, the owner Chris Grant, saved the day after managing to dismantle part of the boot storage and discovered Sandy behind the seating.
Vicky is now recommending people take their vehicles to Grants Motors for the first-class service they provide as a mark of her appreciation.
She said: “After Sandy disappeared inside our vehicle on our way to Cornwall we rang local garages in desperation after the AA said it couldn't help.
“Chris and Nancy Grant were absolutely amazing. Chris carefully dismantled part of the boot storage, rescued our little escape artist before refusing to take any payment and simply asked us to leave a review and enjoy our holiday. Anyone travelling to or from Cornwall and ever need a garage in that area, I honestly couldn't recommend them highly enough. They are genuinely kind people who went completely out of their way to help us.”
Mari, the receptionist at Grants Motors, said: “The lady phoned and Chris kindly offered to look at it. He is extremely busy but is also an animal lover, so it was great he was able to help.
“Vicky was very relieved and thankful because previous places she rang said they were unable to help. She said it was so nice to have kind people willing to help in this day and age.”
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