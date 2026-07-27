MUCH loved nature TV presenter and comedian Bill Oddie has died at the age of 85.
His agent, David Foster, paid tribute to Britain’s “best-loved birder” when he announced his passing on Saturday.
Known for his love of the natural world, he explored Cornwall on numerous occasions to study its diverse natural habitats.
In series one episode one of Bill’s BBC show ‘Bill Oddie Goes Wild’ he visited Cornwall in search of its hidden creatures. He saw sharks, seals, butterflies, badgers and investigated some of the area’s many rock pools.
The news has saddened the community, with many coming out to speak in praise of his love of nature.
Among them is Jo Rowland, chief executive of the RSPCA, who said: "Everyone at the RSPCA is deeply saddened by the loss of our former Vice President Bill Oddie OBE.
“While his comedy, music and, of course, work with The Goodies delighted so many, his tireless commitment to British wildlife will define so much of his extraordinary life.
“Bill was an exceptional and steadfast champion for the natural world, whose passion for birds and wildlife was truly infectious.
“He campaigned tirelessly alongside his many friends at the RSPCA - including taking the fight to governments against plans to cull badgers.
“I know many of our wildlife rescuers were inspired into animal welfare by Bill's groundbreaking broadcasting work and incredible knowledge of British birds, which brought the wonders of nature into millions of homes across the country.
“Nature has lost one of its best friends, fiercest champions and most iconic defenders. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the countless people he inspired to spend time birdwatching, to cherish nature, and to build a kinder world for animals.”
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