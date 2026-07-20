TWO of the most experienced, versatile, and entertaining musicians will be visiting Liskeard’s Sterts Theatre on Wednesday, August 19 for an special workshop and concert.
An Audience with Ric Sanders and Vo Fletcher, which takes place from 4pm, provides a rare opportunity to hear the remarkable duo share their stories, their insights, and their music in an intimate setting.
They are warm, funny, and deeply knowledgeable, and this afternoon is a chance to be in the room with them.
Later that day, at 7pm, Rich and Vo will be performing a greatly varied repertoire of songs and instrumentals, drawing from their vast and eclectic musical experiences.
Ric has been the violinist with the legendary Fairport Convention since 1985, touring the world and contributing instrumentals and arrangements that have become beloved fixtures in the band’s repertoire.
Before that, he was part of the groundbreaking British jazz-rock group Soft Machine, and over a long and storied career he has worked alongside an extraordinary roll-call of artists including Jethro Tull, Roy Harper, Rick Wakeman, Gordon Giltrap, and Nik Kershaw.
Every August, Fairport Convention bring their music home to the Oxfordshire village of Cropredy for their own festival, now one of the UK’s most cherished events, drawing audiences of 20,000.
Vo has been Ric’s musical companion and collaborator across many years and many different settings.
A prolific composer for television, a dedicated figure in music education, and a performer of remarkable range, Vo has shared stages and studios with artists as diverse as Rik Mayall and Nigel Kennedy – just to keep Ric on his toes.
Members of the public can purchase combined tickets for the workshop and the concert.
To book tickets to the workshop and concert, visit: https://sterts.co.uk/whatson
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.