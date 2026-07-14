ACCLAIMED Bristol-based company Riddlestick Theatre are visiting Cornwall this summer with a brand new show.
The theatre group will be performing ‘Song of the Crow’ at The Acorn Theatre, Penzance on Thursday, August 20 and at Blisland Village Hall, Bodmin, on Saturday, August 22.
The show is a bewitching tale of ritual magic and misfortune set at Cornwall’s Lizard Point in 1917. Audiences will be greeted by two travelling storytellers with a sinister tale to tell.
Hidden away among the cliffs - away from the prying eyes of the police - a troupe of deserters practice ritual magic in the hope of communicating with loved ones lost during the war.
But their flirtations with the dead have unforeseen consequences, and when a shell-shocked soldier washes up on a nearby beach, a dark and surreal chain of events unfold.
Inspired by the huge surge of interest in the occult during the First World War, Song of the Crow is a dreamy exploration of loss and love, and the misty hinterlands of the unknown, featuring enchanting live music and storytelling.
Riddlestick Theatre, which was founded by co-artistic directors Kate Stokes and Thomas Manson in 2016, is a company that specialises in musical comedy and folk theatre traditions. They are a troupe of actor-musicians who draw on folk theatre traditions to tell weird and wonderful stories through playful performance and enchanting live music.
They play with past and present, fiddling with fact and fiction, and toying with traditional forms of tale-telling.
This year's summer tour marks their 10 year anniversary as a company and they are thrilled to be bringing their new show to Cornwall.
To book tickets to either the Penzance or Blisland shows in August, visit Riddlestick Theatre’s website at: riddlestick.com/tour-dates
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