ALL eyes will be on the weather and the horizon as the Looe Lugger Classics returns to the Cornish town between Friday, July 31 to Sunday, August 2 weekend, writes John Collings.
The weather will be so important in allowing the various fishing boats and yachts, many of which are now more than 100 years old, to arrive back in their spiritual home. The port in south east Cornwall is bracing itself for an invasion of baggywrinkles, bumpkins, carlins, gudgeons and ratlines.
The boating world’s varied, unusual and sometimes colourful lexicon is likely to fill the air around the quays of Looe for an event, organised by the Looe-based Cornish Lugger Association. Experienced local sailor, David Juleff, is stepping up to oversee the regatta’s three races over the weekend.
The lugger committee is keen that the town’s maritime history should not be allowed to drift away on the oceans of time and its members are buoyed by the knowledge that the people of Looe share those ideals.
Without the support of local organisations such as Looe Harbour Commissioners, West and East Looe Town Trusts, Looe Town Council, Looe Sailing Club and the RNLI, along with the harbour’s owners and custodians, the popular regatta would not be possible.
This year’s outing will build on the success of last year’s event with sailing races in the bay and a Regatta Village at the West Looe Quayside Centre, which will be full of music, food, pictorial memories, heritage talks and demonstrations.
Because of the size of the old luggers, the regatta has to be held on some of the highest tides of the year and that is the reason why this year’s event has shifted slightly from its regular slot. It also means that the classic Old Gaffers sailing yachts and some of the luggers will ‘feed’ into the event from Fowey Classics, rather than the other way around which was the case 12 months ago.
The event coincides with the Lions’ Looe Carnival parade and the start of the National Scorpion dinghy sailing championships, organised by Looe Sailing Club.
The regatta’s two music stages have been given their own names this year. The main arena will be known as The Blue Shark stage, recalling the 60th anniversary of the opening of Looe’s original nightclub.
It was on the site of the old Regent Cinema just over Looe Bridge; an area now occupied by Amusement Arcade and which, fittingly, was once the home of Peter Ferris and Dick Pearce’s boatbuilding yard. Dick was responsible for launching at least 17 of the famous old fishing luggers, including the Our Daddy, while Peter built more than 12 luggers, including the Guide Me.
The other music area is situated within the Looe Sailing Club’s bar area and is now known as the Redwing stage, in honour of the 14-ft clinker-built sailing dinghies that were specifically designed for Looe Bay in 1938 by the legendary Uffa Fox.
Some 20 acts have been lined up to share the two stages over the three days.
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