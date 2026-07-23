It comes amid the ongoing threat posed to the livestock world from Blue Tongue Virus and Equine Influenza, both of which are circulating in the South West.
The biosecurity team at the Woolsery and District Agricultural Show have urged exhibitors to be vigilant amid reported cases elsewhere.
A spokesperson for the Woolsery and District Agricultural Show said: “This year, as I am sure you are aware we both Blue Tongue Virus and Equine Influenza circulating in the South West.
“The current legislation from APHA on Blue Tongue allows the show to go ahead as usual.
“Equine Influenza movement is not governed by any state legislation, so again the show can go ahead as normal.
“We appreciate that you only show your horses, cattle and sheep when they were in perfect condition, but we would ask you to be extra vigilant in your assessment of the health of all of your animals before you set off for the show. If you are in any doubt, please keep them at home in the interests of yourselves and of course that of our other exhibitors.
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