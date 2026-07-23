THE organisers of a popular Torridge agricultural show have urged exhibitors to be vigilant to the risk of animal illness as the summer of agricultural events takes place across Devon and Cornwall.

It comes amid the ongoing threat posed to the livestock world from Blue Tongue Virus and Equine Influenza, both of which are circulating in the South West.

Bluetongue is a viral disease primarily spread by biting midges (Culicoides), affecting sheep, cattle, goats, deer, and camelids. It is not contagious between animals and poses no risk to humans or food safety whereas equine influenza is a highly contagious, airborne disease affecting horses.

The biosecurity team at the Woolsery and District Agricultural Show have urged exhibitors to be vigilant amid reported cases elsewhere.

Farmers and exhibitors are being asked to keep any animals at home that they might have doubts over as to their wellbeing in the interests of themselves and the other exhibitors at the show.

A spokesperson for the Woolsery and District Agricultural Show said: “This year, as I am sure you are aware we both Blue Tongue Virus and Equine Influenza circulating in the South West.

“The current legislation from APHA on Blue Tongue allows the show to go ahead as usual.

“Equine Influenza movement is not governed by any state legislation, so again the show can go ahead as normal.

“We appreciate that you only show your horses, cattle and sheep when they were in perfect condition, but we would ask you to be extra vigilant in your assessment of the health of all of your animals before you set off for the show. If you are in any doubt, please keep them at home in the interests of yourselves and of course that of our other exhibitors.