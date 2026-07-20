Earlier in the week, I spoke in Parliament about the importance of the Liskeard Show, directly relaying this to the Secretary of State for DEFRA. I also highlighted the Farming Roadmap, which has been developed in partnership with farmers and has put profitable farm businesses at its heart so that we can ensure that we have food security. But I also raised the issue of whether immediate opportunities are available for farmers so that they can access opportunities now and will share information as soon as I have it with local farming communities.