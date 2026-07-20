THERE is something special about the Liskeard Show. Every year, it brings together the very best of South East Cornwall.
It is a celebration of who we are and the proud rural heritage that continues to shape our communities. Farming puts food on our tables, supports local jobs and businesses, and plays a huge role in maintaining the landscapes that make our area so special.
The Liskeard Show happens right around the time of year that I was elected as your MP. It continues to be a great opportunity to reflect on what we have achieved together, and where I can go further to promote our special corner of the world in Parliament and beyond.
I was pleased to have a stand at the show, with myself and representatives from my team there to answer any questions and advise people about what I can support with. It was also a chance for local people to raise the issues that matter to you face to face.
At an event like the Liskeard Show, it’s a great setting to speak with government officials so that I can show them firsthand what is going on around us. This included holding a meeting with representatives from DEFRA to speak more about the importance of backing Cornish farming, opportunities for selling Cornish products in other countries, and accessibility issues in our farming communities.
I also had a conversation with local NFU representatives to hear updates from previous meetings we have had and discuss how policies are affecting them. It was good to catch up, and I look forward to further constructive work together in the future.
The success of the Liskeard Show depends on the efforts of so many people. I’d like to thank Marie Bersey, who is the President of the Show, for her work in organising another brilliant event, as well as to congratulate her on her excellent sheep section. Chair Colin Dymond has also put in a great effort, as have many other people who have been working year-round to ensure that it is a success.
Earlier in the week, I spoke in Parliament about the importance of the Liskeard Show, directly relaying this to the Secretary of State for DEFRA. I also highlighted the Farming Roadmap, which has been developed in partnership with farmers and has put profitable farm businesses at its heart so that we can ensure that we have food security. But I also raised the issue of whether immediate opportunities are available for farmers so that they can access opportunities now and will share information as soon as I have it with local farming communities.
So, we had yet another brilliant Liskeard Show, really demonstrating how our community spirit is well and truly alive. Events like this are so special, and I am honoured to represent our area up in Westminster. My work will always focus on showing off the best of South East Cornwall and fighting for the industries that make our area so great.
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