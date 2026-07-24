THE picturesque riverside town of Wadebridge was a sea of colour, fun and delight after another successful carnival event.
Clear skies and a day of plentiful sunshine accompanied the event, which saw not only the community of the town come together for one of the centrepiece events in its social calendar, but saw Carnival royalty from elsewhere also join in the fun.
Groups and organisations as diverse as the Churchill Bars, based in the town’s Conservative club and the Wadebridge Guides and Brownies took part in the event, which had been eagerly anticipated in the months leading up to it.
If smiles were a barometer of how the event went, the Wadebridge Carnival was a red-hot success.
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Members of the Wadebridge Running Club get in the carnival spirit. (Picture: Adrian Jasper)
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