DEVON and Cornwall Police are urging people to use 999 only for genuine emergencies after thousands of non-urgent calls flooded the system during the busy summer period.
The force said more than 31,000 emergency calls were made in June 2026 – a 13 per cent increase on the same month last year – but only 3,473 resulted in an emergency deployment.
With tourists flocking to the region, warmer weather and major sporting events adding to demand, police say pressure on call handlers has remained high since May and is expected to continue throughout the summer.
Officers warned unnecessary 999 calls could delay help reaching people facing serious incidents where there is an immediate risk to life or an offence is actively taking place.
Staff commander Lucy Baillie said members of the public should not assume using the non-emergency 101 service means their concerns are not important.
She said: “For all of the reasons that people would want to contact the police, often they feel really, really important to that person in that moment and just because we take a call on the 101 line doesn't mean it's not important. This is about how urgently we need to get to you.”
The force said non-urgent concerns should be reported online or through the 101 service, which also offers a call-back option.
Police are also reminding residents to consider whether issues such as noise complaints, parking problems or environmental concerns should be directed to other agencies.
The warning comes as Devon and Cornwall enters one of its busiest periods of the year, with thousands more visitors expected to arrive across the region. Police said they wanted people to continue contacting them when they needed help, but stressed choosing the correct service could make a vital difference.
Keeping 999 lines clear for genuine emergencies helps ensure officers can respond quickly to people most in need.
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