AN unauthorised encampment which had been set up in the Saltash Road Playing Field in Callington has moved on, just hours before potential enforcement action was scheduled to take place.
Local residents had reported on Friday that the field had become occupied with a number of caravans and vehicles.
Cornwall Councillor Andrew Long, along with a town councillor and two members of the public, immediately visited the site – as did the local police – and spoke with those who had taken up residency on the site.
Although a request was made for them to move on, this was declined and they remained in place until Monday lunchtime.
Cllr Long explained: “We had a meeting on Monday where we took advice from both Cornwall Council and the police about the situation. A decision was made that we would deploy bailiffs on Tuesday. By 1pm, however, we were informed those on the site had now moved on and I’m pleased to say we have got back control of the field.”
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