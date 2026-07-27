TAMAR Toll Action Group chairman Scott Slavin says Saturday’s protest was a clear demonstration residents, councillors and politicians across the region are united in their demand for the government to act over Tamar Bridge tolls.
Hundreds marched across the bridge as part of the peaceful demonstration, organised by TTAG, calling for an end to tolls and long-term national funding support for the crossings.
While Mr Slavin admitted he had hoped for a larger turnout, he said the event had achieved its main aim – showing Westminster the issue has support across the political divide locally.
“I felt it went very well and the reaction seems to have been fairly positive in the media,” said Mr Slavin, who added one of the most important aspects of the day was the visible unity between campaigners, local authorities and elected representatives.
The protest was attended by councillors from the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee, Cornwall councillors and local MP Anna Gelderd, who addressed campaigners before joining the march.
“The message I wanted to get across was that the public, the Joint Committee and Tamar Crossings all need to be sending the same message to Westminster,” Mr Slavin said. “That is the important thing now. We need to show the government everybody down here wants the same outcome.”
Mr Slavin urged residents to continue putting pressure on MPs across Cornwall and Devon, saying political action was needed to deliver change.
“I was grateful to Anna [Gelderd, MP] for turning out, speaking and marching,” he said. “People need to get in touch with not just her, but all the other MPs around the area and put pressure on them to do something about this in Westminster, because it can’t go on the way it is.”
Mr Slavin said the campaign would continue until Westminster recognises the importance of the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry as vital regional infrastructure.
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