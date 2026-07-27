CHEERING spectators turned out to watch Charlestown Regatta Week’s popular raft race on Saturday, July 25.
A big crowd lined the shore to watch the fun and chaotic contest on the day that Charlestown’s annual community extravaganza got underway.
The regatta week, which is hosted around the historic Georgian harbour village, features an action-packed programme of events, activities and live music, all in aid of local causes.
The competitive and light-hearted racing on the regatta’s opening day saw teams in homemade crafts take to the water in a race filled with friendly chaos.
The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang crew crossed the finishing line as the fastest senior team, while the Cocount Cuties took the fastest ladies team honour.
Springside Shrimps was rewarded with the most entertaining raft honour, while the best junior raft went to The Unsinkables.
Other regatta activities taking place over the weekend included sailing races, water polo, musical performances, children’s entertainment, pebble painting, pasty demonstrations and a knobbly knees competition.
Later this week, thousands are expected to attend the village’s vibrant carnival this Thursday (July 30) in a spectacular display of colour, creativity and community spirit. The event comes to an end with Regatta Rocks, an evening of open air live music, on Friday, July 31.
Thanks to generous support from sponsors and partners, alongside the goodwill of the village community, Charlestown Regatta Week continues to support local projects and charities.
Over the last five years, over £30,000 has been donated to multiple good causes such as Children’s Hospice South West, the National Coastguard Institution, the RNLI and the Cornish Barbarians.
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