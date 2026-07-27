THE man and woman who were both pronounced deceased at the scene of a rescue at Fistral Beach on Sunday evening were a father and daughter.
A woman in her 30s and a man in his 60s, who were both from Doncaster, were pronounced deceased at the scene after being recovered from the sea at about 9.30pm.
Coastguard Rescue helicopter 924, Newquay RNLI lifeboats, police, Newquay and Padstow Coastguard teams and the ambulance service attended the incident.
A police spokesperson said: “Police were called by the South Western Ambulance Service after reports that two people had been recovered from the water. Coastguard rescue teams from Newquay, Padstow and St Agnes attended the scene, alongside Newquay RNLI lifeboats and a HM Coastguard helicopter.
“Despite the best efforts of emergency services, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 60s, who were both from Doncaster, were pronounced deceased at the scene.
“Their families have been informed, and thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time. A cordon was put in place while emergency services carried out their work but has since been removed. A file will now be prepared for HM Coroner.
“We would like to thank all the emergency service personnel and the public involved in responding to this tragic incident.”
Following the incident police have extended a plea to the public to see the woman’s handbag returned to the family, as it is believed it may contain items of a sentimental nature.
They ask that, if the bag is found, it be handed in to Newquay Police Station.
The spokesperson said: “We now understand that the woman who sadly lost her life had entered the water carrying a handbag described as orange or peach in colour, with a shoulder strap.
“The bag is believed to be leather-style and approximately 30cm by 30cm in size. It is thought to contain a number of personal items of great sentimental value to her loved ones.
“At what is an incredibly difficult time for the family, they would take great comfort in being reunited with these belongings if possible. We would be very grateful if anyone who finds a bag matching this description could hand it in to Newquay Police Station or contact us, quoting the incident number 50260197209.
“Thank you for any assistance you may be able to provide.”
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