A MAN and a woman have died after being recovered from the water at South Fistral on Sunday night.
Coastguard Rescue helicopter 924, Newquay RNLI lifeboats, police, ambulance service as well as the Newquay, St Agnes and Padstow Coastguard teams attended the incident at about 9.30pm.
Esplanade Road was closed whilst the emergency services were at the scene.
A police spokesperson said: “Police were called by the South Western Ambulance Service at around 9.45pm following reports that two people had been recovered from the water at Fistral Beach, Newquay. Emergency services attended and a cordon was put in place, which has since been removed.
“Sadly, a man and a woman were pronounced deceased at the scene. Their families have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.
“A file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”
Eyewitness Matthew Taylor said: “Two people pulled this person from the water, and then paramedics arrived shortly after.
“All I saw was paramedics giving CPR to someone down on the beach at South Fistral.”
Another eyewitness added: “There were at least nine emergency vehicles along Esplanade Road attending the incident.
“There were multiple sirens and the Coastguard helicopter was circling. I have never seen the emergency services fly past so quickly.”
A spokesperson for Newquay Coastguard Search and Rescue Team said: “Thank you to all assets and the members of the public who assisted. No further details will be released at this time.”
HM Coastguard Padstow added: “Our thoughts are with those involved.”
HM Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard has been responding to an incident in the South Fistral area, Newquay, overnight. First informed at around 9.30pm (26 July), Coastguard Rescue Teams from Newquay, Padstow and St Agnes, lifeboats from Newquay RNLI and an HM Coastguard helicopter were sent to the scene, alongside other emergency services.”
Video by Jason Feast.
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