THE streets of Looe are set to become safer after a major upgrade to the town’s CCTV network aimed at tackling crime and anti-social behaviour.
Looe Town Council has installed a new CCTV system at key locations across the town as part of its ongoing commitment to improving public safety for residents, businesses and visitors.
The council-funded investment provides upgraded technology and improved coverage, including extending surveillance to the busy beach and promenade, helping police investigate incidents while acting as a deterrent to crime and disorder.
Mayor Stephen Remington said the expanded coverage had been introduced with public safety as the priority.
“I’m very pleased that the Town Council has led the project to extend the town’s CCTV coverage to include the busy beach and promenade area,” he said.
“We’re most grateful for East Looe Town Trust’s cooperation. Public safety is our main concern, and we will not hesitate to share any footage with the police if there is a repeat of the trouble we experienced in May.”
The improved system is designed to protect public spaces, support police investigations and give greater reassurance to people living in and visiting the popular coastal town.
East Looe Town Trust has worked alongside the council on the project.
Trust manager Jane Day added: “East Looe Town Trust and Looe Town Council have a long history of working together for the good of the town, and the installation of CCTV on the seafront area is the latest collaboration.
“East Looe Town Trust are delighted to support the town-wide CCTV system as it is a boost to keeping the whole town a welcoming and safe place for residents and visitors to enjoy.”
The council hopes the more advanced system will discourage criminal activity and anti-social behaviour while providing valuable evidence when incidents occur.
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