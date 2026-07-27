OFFICERS are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious road traffic collision on the A39 at Morlaix Avenue in Truro.
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 9.20pm on Saturday (July 25) following a report of a single vehicle collision involving a blue Honda motorcycle. The rider, a 22-year-old local man, sustained serious injuries. His next of kin are aware.
The road was closed while an investigation was carried out at the scene. A police spokesperson said: “Our Roads Policing Unit would like to thank the public for their patience while the road was closed.”
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