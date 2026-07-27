OFFICERS are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious road traffic collision on the A39 at Morlaix Avenue in Truro.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 9.20pm on Saturday (July 25) following a report of a single vehicle collision involving a blue Honda motorcycle. The rider, a 22-year-old local man, sustained serious injuries. His next of kin are aware.

The road was closed while an investigation was carried out at the scene. A police spokesperson said: “Our Roads Policing Unit would like to thank the public for their patience while the road was closed.”

Anyone with relevant information and dashcam footage which may assist the investigation is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via its website or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50260196451.