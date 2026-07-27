The Expo Hall was transformed into the inaugural European Surf Film Festival presented by Reef, screening a mix of local and European movies. Iconic surf filmmaker Morgan Maassen flew in from California to be a part of question and answer session with Freddie Meadows, showing their film Ran: A Scandinavian Surf Saga. He said: “You may think we have events like this in California all the time – but we don't. To see this in the UK is absolutely incredible and it's clear the surf scene is thriving.”