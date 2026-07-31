However, the organisers of the event have confirmed that the 2026 event, which was held on July 27, will be its last.
The event, which is organised and run by volunteers, has raised over £100,000 for local charities in the 19 years that it has held the annual show, in addition to multiple young musicians benefitting from an annual bursary provided from the proceeds of the event.
In the statement confirming the end of the popular music festival, it was confirmed that all expenses and contractors had been paid prior to the announcement - with the event aiming to bow out of Bodmin social life on a high note.
The identities of the charities and good causes in Bodmin which will recieve a donation from the funds that remain will be announced in due course, say the organisers.
In what transpired to be its final event, the Alstock event bowed out in style with performances from The Best of Grohl, DM Street, Lee Quinney as Elton John, Kernoasis and The Strutts.
In an announcement confirming the end of a truly successful era, Luke Hodge, the son of the late Al Hodge and the lead organiser for the Alstock event paid tribute to all those who supported the event over the 19 illustrious years as part of town life.
Mr Hodge said:“After careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision that Alstock will no longer continue.
“Since the very first festival in 2007, Alstock has been incredibly well supported and enjoyed by the vast majority of people who attended. It has always been a proud and wonderful tribute to my dad, and I am deeply grateful for everything we achieved together over the years for our community.
“This year’s Alstock marked the 20th year of my dad’s passing and I am incredibly proud that this festival, run solely by volunteers, has raised in excess of one hundred thousand pounds for both local and national charities, as well as financially supporting students through our annual Al Hodge Award.
“After this years expenses have been covered and contractors paid, we are in the very fortunate position to have a significant amount of money left to donate to good local causes. The charities will be announced in due course. This is a decision I have been carefully considering for some time.
“I can’t thank you all enough for the incredible support you’ve given Alstock over the years, my wonderful team around me, the volunteers, the performers, the traders, our sponsors and every festival-goer who made it such a special part of our community. Your support in memory of my dad has meant more than I can say.”
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