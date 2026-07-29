THE MP for North Cornwall has been calling for further power to be given to the region’s council in order to bring life back to some the Duchy’s town centres.
Ben Maguire, the Liberal Democrat MP for North Cornwall, has taken concerns around the region’s declining town centres to Parliament.
Many residents have spoken out about their worries that the towns they live in could become empty of businesses. Some have pointed towards rising rents, the cost of living, and the rise in online shopping convenience, while others have pointed the finger at parking charges and public transport.
However, no matter what is to blame, it has become clear to all that something needs to be done.
Mr Maguire has signalled that further powers for Cornwall Council could be the solution, allowing the body to transform empty shops into facilities which benefit their communities.
Speaking in Parliament, the MP said: “Unfortunately, Cornwall wasn’t successful in the latest Pride of Place funding round.
“But I wonder if the minister might agree with me that Cornwall desperately needs a proper devolution settlement, so Cornwall Council can bring back many empty shops in places like Bodmin, Launceston and elsewhere in my North Cornwall constituency, and across Cornwall.
“Because the council currently don’t have those powers to easily take them back into use for community use and other excellent uses.”
Reflecting on the message outside of Parliament, he added that ‘some of North Cornwall’s high streets are in real need of rejuvenation, but first the Council needs the powers to make it happen.’
He expressed that ‘many empty shops are sitting unused across our towns, in decaying high streets that were once vibrant and full of life’ and that for this very reason, more power needs to be available to those outside of London.
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