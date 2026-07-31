LISKEARD’S independent businesses are joining forces this summer to turn the town centre into a giant family adventure celebrating its proud market heritage.
More than 20 traders are taking part in Samuel’s Market Day Safari, a free trail bringing a touch of the countryside back to the high street while encouraging families to discover the shops, cafés and businesses that make Liskeard unique.
The event, organised by Community Treasure Chest CIC and Home, Health & Happiness as part of the Liskeard Explore More summer programme, will run every Thursday throughout the school holidays.
Families can collect a trail sheet from Liskeard Tourist Information Centre before setting off on a mission to help Samuel the sheepdog find farm animals hidden around participating businesses.
The trail will take families through the town centre, where they can discover more about Cornwall’s farming traditions, the history of livestock markets and Liskeard’s long connection with farmers and traders from across South East Cornwall.
After finding all the hidden animals, children can complete Samuel’s Farm Animal Quiz at Community Treasure Chest CIC and claim a free Lucky Dip prize.
But organisers say the real success of the project lies in the community effort behind it.
Independent businesses across Liskeard have volunteered their time, decorated their windows and created colourful displays to bring the safari to life, with many adding their own creative touches to make each stop a new experience.
Valerie, Emma and Paula Hoare, Directors of Community Treasure Chest CIC, said the response from local businesses had been “truly special”.
“We wanted to create something that was fun, free and encouraged people to spend time exploring our wonderful town during the summer holidays,” they said.
“What has made this project truly special is seeing so many local traders and organisations get behind it.
“Independent businesses are the heart of Liskeard. They work incredibly hard every day, often behind the scenes, to keep our town vibrant, welcoming and full of character.”
The organisers hope the safari will not only entertain children but also encourage families to explore parts of the town they may not have visited before.
“This trail isn’t just about finding farm animals,” they added. “It’s about celebrating Liskeard’s history as a market town, encouraging families to explore our independent shops and cafés, discovering businesses they may never have visited before and supporting the local economy.”
For centuries, Thursdays were a major day in Liskeard’s calendar, with farmers bringing livestock and produce to the town’s markets.
Samuel’s Market Day Safari celebrates that heritage while creating a new reason for residents and visitors to spend time in the town centre.
The event forms part of Liskeard Explore More, a summer programme featuring activities, offers and events organised by local businesses, community groups and organisations.
Together, they are showcasing Liskeard as a welcoming destination for families, shoppers and visitors throughout the summer.
Samuel’s Market Day Safari takes place every Thursday during the summer holidays and is free for families to enjoy.
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