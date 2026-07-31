IT was an early-morning surprise that left staff at Morrisons in Liskeard with an unexpected job before the first shoppers arrived.
Pranksters struck overnight by placing shopping trolleys in parking spaces across the supermarket car park, meaning workers faced the task of clearing every bay before business could begin.
Axie Abbott shared a picture of the trolley takeover on the Liskeard Community Notice Board Facebook page, writing: “Oh yes, very clever! Just what we all need at 5am when starting work!
“When your children are being let out through the night does anyone know or care what they are up to? 10pm last night the car park was normal. Now every space has a trolley – hilarious.”
While the mystery prank raised a smile online, it created extra work for the early shift.
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