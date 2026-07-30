A former Paralympian from Bude, who sexually assaulted a child in the 1980s has been jailed following a trial at Truro Crown Court.
Anthony Webb, 81, of Treleven Road, Bude, was sentenced on July 30 to five years' imprisonment after being convicted of six counts of indecent assault against a child.
The court heard how the offences took place in the Bude area during the 1980s, when the victim was a teenager. The abuse occurred on multiple occasions and had a profound impact on her life.
After living with the trauma for decades, the victim found the courage to report the offences to police, prompting an investigation. Webb was subsequently interviewed and summoned to court.
Webb also worked with children as a judo instructor and mentored children in blind sports across the UK.
During the trial, Webb, who is medically blind, denied the offences and claimed that one incident of inappropriate touching had been accidental due to his visual impairment. The court rejected his account and found him guilty of all six offences.
Judge Simon Carr said that Webb “abused that trust in the most appalling way”.
Detective Constable Hannah Ackford said: "We welcome the sentence handed to Webb today. He sought to use the fact that he is blind as an excuse for inappropriately touching the victim, but the evidence presented to the court clearly demonstrated that these offences were deliberate.
"I would like to commend the victim for her immense courage and resilience throughout this investigation and the court process. Reporting abuse that happened many years ago can be incredibly difficult, but her bravery has ensured that Webb has been held accountable for his actions.
"I hope this outcome gives reassurance to anyone who has experienced sexual abuse, no matter how long ago it happened, that they will be listened to, supported and taken seriously if they come forward."
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