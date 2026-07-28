PLANS to build a new housing estate in Cubert have been given the green light despite fears raised the access into the development would be dangerous.
Cubert Parish Council highlighted safety fears over the Kingsley Developments scheme to construct 24 houses on land north of Highfields.
The authority argued the estate road through Highfields has no pavements and property driveways are narrow with visiting cars parked on the road, “so any increase in traffic could be dangerous to residents and children.”
Cubert parish councillor Neil Truckell warned Cornwall Council’s central sub-area planning committee on Monday, July 27 that to allow access through Highfields is an “accident waiting to happen.” He said: “To allow access through Highfields to another estate would create a highly dangerous, unviable through road with total disrespect and regard for safety of existing residents, especially families with young children.”
Cllr Alan Rowe added: “I have concerns about the highways issues of this development. It’s a residential area. There will be children there. There is no speed limit on that road at all. I think the highways impacts of this scheme are significant and I suspect the residents of that area would agree.”
Cllr Louise Blackman said: “Given that Cornwall Council is now moving towards a policy of zero accidents, I have serious concerns about the access despite what’s been said as I feel it defies common sense to go through an estate where there are families and children and lack of pavements.”
Nathan Gilbert, from Kingsley Developments, said that the application was policy compliant in terms of the affordable housing offer and the mix of affordables was being amended to better suit local needs.
He stressed that apart from the parish council, all other consultees were in support of the application “and, in our view, this is a very sensible application for delivering much-needed homes in Cornwall”. Highways engineer Jon Pearson, on behalf of the applicant, said that Cornwall Council’s highways officer was satisfied that the development would not have a severe impact following initial concerns.
He added that passing was wide enough for two vehicles and vehicles parking on the road acted as “natural traffic calming” and would help to reduce vehicle speeds. Mr Pearson said the proposal was compliant with policy and would provide safe and suitable access to the site. The committee was told there are 90-degree bends on the road through the Highfields estate which help to keep speeds down.
Cornwall Council’s central sub-area planning committee approved the outline planning application by five votes in favour following the assurances from the highways officers that the scheme would be safe.
Cllr Martyn Alvey said: “Our own highways officer is supporting the application, so if it went to appeal an inspector would immediately be siding with our highways officer.”
Cllr Joanna Kenny added: “If our highways officer says it is safe and it goes to appeal, we will not win. We do not have sufficient reasons to turn it down.”
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