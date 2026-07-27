MOTORISTS have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys as urgent work to upgrade the gas pipes on a busy road in St Austell begins this week.
Wales and West Utilities have said that the emergency work on the A390 to Truro Road, which began on Monday, July 27, will ensure the continued safety and reliability of the gas network for the local community.
The gas emergency and pipeline service has agreed this work with Cornwall Council and two-way traffic lights will be in operation as the works progress to keep workers safe.
The project is expected to be ongoing for 12 weeks, and motorists heading into St Austell are advised to allow sufficient travel time.
Wales and West Utilities’ Abby Smith, who is managing this work, said: “This work is essential to ensure gas continues to be delivered safely to homes and businesses in the area.
“We recognise the importance of maintaining a safe and reliable gas supply, and we appreciate that carrying out work in locations like this can cause disruption.
“We would like to thank the local community for their patience while we undertake this work and to assure them that our teams will be working as quickly and safely as possible to complete the work.”
“We ask motorists to allow sufficient travel time while these works are in progress.”
“If you have further queries about the project, our customer service team is here to help. You can call us free on 0800 912 2999, message us on X (@WWUtilities), or visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/wwutilities.”
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