THE Eden Project has launched the return of one of its best-loved family experiences.
A decade on from Eden’s famous Dinosaur Uprising, the Dinosaurs Return is now open for the summer holidays – with an even bigger dinosaur experience at the global gardens, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary as an educational charity this year.
Running throughout this summer until September 6, the programme will see the Eden Project transform its Cornwall home into a prehistoric playground, showcasing one of the largest collections of animatronic dinosaurs in the UK.
A nod to Eden’s much-loved dinosaur events of a decade ago, Dinosaurs Return is almost three times bigger than before, with 15 animatronic dinosaurs – including several life-size species and a towering 40‑foot-long Tyrannosaurus rex – hidden among lush planting to create a journey through deep time.
The experience also features Dinosaur World Live, the internationally acclaimed show that has captivated audiences in theatres around the world. The 45‑minute live show will run three times daily, seven days a week, throughout the summer holidays.
The high energy, family friendly production features eight life-size dinosaurs, from T‑rex and Triceratops to giant flying reptiles, combining theatre, science and storytelling to captivate children and grownups alike.
Alongside the large-scale dinosaurs and live theatre, Dinosaurs Return offers a programme of hands-on, interactive experiences, dinosaur-themed craft activities and storytelling designed to spark curiosity and creativity. Together, these experiences invite children not just to learn more about dinosaurs and the past, but to imagine, explore and discover their inner explorer and scientist through play.
Simon Townsend, general manager at the Eden Project, said: “This is one of Eden’s most famous and much-loved summer programmes, and we are incredibly excited to be bringing it back on an even bigger scale than ten years ago.
“The sheer size, level of detail and the way the dinosaurs are integrated in the Rainforest Biome makes this an experience unlike anything else in the UK. At a time when dinosaurs are capturing the imagination again — from major films and television to new scientific discoveries — this summer at Eden offers a truly spectacular way to experience them in a setting that’s as dramatic as the creatures themselves.”
“Eden’s Rainforest Biome is a fitting environment for the takeover. During the Cretaceous period, when all the dinosaurs that can be seen at Eden lived, global average temperatures are thought to have ranged between 18-25°C, with vast areas of the planet covered in warm, humid, lush rainforest – not unlike the environment recreated inside the Biome today.
“With views of the dinosaurs from the Rainforest Canopy Walkway and scenes set among dense tropical planting, positioning the dinosaurs within this living landscape gives visitors a rare opportunity to see them where they truly make sense, surrounded by greenery that closely mirrors the world they once inhabited.”
For more information, visit www.edenproject.com.
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