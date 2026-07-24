The impact of this is significant. In the South East Cornwall Community Area Partnership, 48 per cent of applications that previously went to committee would now fall into Schedule 1. In other words, almost half of the cases where elected members were able to scrutinise proposals, ask questions, and represent local concerns will no longer have that democratic oversight. As vice chair of Liskeard Town Council’s planning committee, I see first‑hand how important it is for residents to feel heard. Removing this route risks undermining confidence in the planning system at a time when trust is already fragile.