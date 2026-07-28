RESIDENTS across Torpoint are being invited to recognise the people and organisations that make a difference in the community by putting them forward for the Civic Awards 2026.
The annual awards celebrate the dedication, achievements and courage of individuals and groups who have made a positive impact on the town. Winners will be announced and presented with their awards by the Town Mayor, Cllr Julie Martin, during the Civic Service in September.
Torpoint Town Council is now calling on residents to submit nominations for those they believe deserve special recognition.
This year’s awards include the Citizen of the Year category, which celebrates a community volunteer who consistently gives their time to support local events, organisations or causes.
The Organisation of the Year award recognises a group that plays an active role in the community and provides ongoing support to residents across the town.
The Person of Courage award is open to residents of any age who have demonstrated exceptional bravery and resilience while facing adversity.
The Youth Achievement award highlights the accomplishments of a young person under the age of 18 who has achieved something significant, either personally or for a wider group.
Torpoint Town Council is encouraging people to consider the unsung heroes in their neighbourhoods, including those who regularly volunteer, support others or go above and beyond to improve life in the town.
Nomination forms are available to download from the town council website, with residents asked to provide details about why their chosen individual or organisation deserves recognition.
The Civic Awards provide an opportunity for the town to celebrate the commitment and achievements of those who help make Torpoint a stronger and more connected community. Residents are encouraged to take the time to nominate someone whose efforts deserve to be recognised.
Nominations must be submitted before the closing deadline of midday on Friday, September 4.
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