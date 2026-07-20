THE highly accomplished harpist Elizabeth-Jane Baldry will be performing at Calstock Arts on Sunday, November 15 for what promises to be an enchanting concert.
Elizabeth-Jane performs both nationally and internationally, giving around eighty performances a year from recitals in historic houses or specialist arts cruises to weddings and funerals.
She has performed to sold-out audiences in the USA, Italy and France. As a recitalist, she is well-known for her warm and approachable presentation style.
Elizabeth-Jane fell in love with the harp as a little girl whilst reading fairy-tales in which the harp possessed magical powers. She grew up to study at Exeter University and the Royal College of Music, and has been a full-time professional musician for over thirty years.
As well as performing recitals, she is the only specialist silent movie harpist in the world, playing live to cinema screenings of early film, and has won multiple awards for her silent film accompaniments and compositions.
Her uniquely rich tone on the harp has graced film and TV soundtracks screened in over thirty countries including Canada, Iceland, Kenya, Iran and South Africa. Her compositions have been used by ITV, BBC and by Irish, Japanese, Danish and Canadian film, radio and television.
She is also the founder of the Chagford Filmmaking Group, a non-profit voluntary organisation dedicated to preserving the nation’s folklore and fairytale heritage through films of British fairytales.
A life-long lover of nature, Elizabeth-Jane loves growing trees and creating a magical woodland where she can brew tea in a twig kettle, keep bees and listen to birdsong.
Sometimes she gets up on Sunday mornings early enough to sing in the church choir. Her tiny granite cottage is full of music, books and harps, and the kettle is always on for friends.
To book tickets, visit: https://wegottickets.com/event/686625/
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