NEARLY 1,200 years after their last summer holiday to Cornwall saw them team up with the Cornish in an unsuccessful bid to stop King Egbert of Wessex invading, the Vikings are back.
It is understood that this time it’s not for the purpose of invading Cornwall or watching Norway at the World Cup but rather to re-enact the time of past glories with the help of the HAVULV re-enactment group.
The group tour the area portraying Cornish and Danes living in early medieval Cornwall – a time before such fondant fancies as the Cornish pasty, jam first scones or the luxury of being able to arrive in the Duchy using the Tamar Bridge.
However, instead of launching an invasion, a performance group of Vikings will be descending towards St Tudy Village Hall on August 15 to provide some summer entertainment for the family.
At 11am the village hall doors open, with demonstrations at 11.30am and 12.30pm and between 2.30pm and 3.30pm.
Throughout the day there will be activities for children including the opportunity to make Viking shields and coins, helping design a Viking banner for St Tudy and learning how to write your name in runes.
From 12pm until 3pm there will be a barbeque while at 1.30pm there will be a procession to the Kirke, where there will be an explanation of the ‘hog back’ stone with further authentic re-enactments.
The day will end with a talk in the village hall at 5pm from George Wurr from Havluv about the evidence of Danes in Cornwall in the viking age prior to a group picnic at 6.30pm.
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