The family has a wish list of things they still need to find at a “reasonable” price to get back on their feet including a small tractor suitable for cutting fields and labour work to replace the machine destroyed in the blaze, which was caused by a lithium battery that caught alight while charging. They are also looking to get various tools such as a plunge saw and tracks, SDS drill, chainsaw, belt sander and any other woodworking equipment to help the workshop get back up and running again.