A FAMILY is rebuilding their lives after fire ripped through their smallholding and campsite in Rejerrah.
A big clear up operation has started at Saddle Rock Farm following the blaze on Sunday, July 18, which was attended by fire crews from across Mid Cornwall.
A gofundme fundraiser has been launched to help with the £30,000 rebuild, which has so far raised £11,215.
The family has a wish list of things they still need to find at a “reasonable” price to get back on their feet including a small tractor suitable for cutting fields and labour work to replace the machine destroyed in the blaze, which was caused by a lithium battery that caught alight while charging. They are also looking to get various tools such as a plunge saw and tracks, SDS drill, chainsaw, belt sander and any other woodworking equipment to help the workshop get back up and running again.
Abby Crittenden, whose parents own the farm, said: “The big clear up has started. We would like to all our friends and family who turned up to help sort metal, tools and general waste, and offered other help and support.
“We have set up a fund to help him clear the debris, begin the daunting process of rebuilding, and replace the essential equipment like his tractor so he can maintain the smallholding and bring the campsite back to life.
“This wasn’t a commercial enterprise. It was a deeply personal smallholding and campsite, and a living piece of our family history. The entire property was built from the ground up by my grandfather. To watch his life's work burn completely to the ground has been utterly soul-crushing for my dad.
“We didn't just lose structures. We lost everything that connected us to our past and allowed us to care for this beautiful space:
“The wood Workshop was completely destroyed, along with all of my grandfather’s old belongings, tools, and irreplaceable craftsmanship equipment.
“My dad's tractor, which he relies on daily to maintain the campsite and cut the fields, was reduced to a shell.
“My dad's friend, who also used his workshop to work out of, lost all his woodwork/carpentry equipment that was in there.
“Generations of family photos, keepsakes, and sentimental items that can never be replaced are gone forever.
“Everything my dad and granddad worked for was turned to ash in an afternoon.
My dad is a proud, hardworking man who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. Now, he is the one who needs a helping hand to restore the land he loves so much.
“We have managed to arrange some good discounts on building supplies such as wood but are still looking for other building supplies, roofing materials and fixings. If you have anything discounted, surplus or unused, please reach out.”
“We are overwhelmed by the support from the local community and from people we don’t even know. It means a lot to the family at this difficult time.”
The gofundme can be found via https://www.gofundme.com/f/rejerrah-saddle-rock-farm-fire-devistation
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