LAUNCESTON Show is set to feature no cattle or sheep as a result of a suspected local outbreak of a dangerous disease.
The show’s organisers have announced that the event, penned for tomorrow (Thursday, July 30), will have a different look due to the restriction, after their have been reports of what could be cases of bluetongue.
Bluetongue is a notifiable disease caused by infection with bluetongue virus. Bluetongue virus is mainly spread by biting midges and can affect sheep, cattle, other ruminants such as deer and goats, and camelids such as llamas and alpacas. There are also rare situations in which the disease can affect carnivores, if they consume infected material.
A spokesperson from Launceston Show said: “Due to a local suspected outbreak of Blue Tongue, cattle and sheep will not be attending the show after discussions with the show vet and Animal and Plant Health Agency.
“This is necessary to ensure the welfare of all animals and reduce the risk of spreading beyond the showground.”
However, they have confirmed that the event is still set to go ahead
“The show is still going ahead,” the spokesperson continued. “The horses have a full timetable of events, the poultry are back with chicks due to hatch on show day. The Community, Craft and Food Tents are full of exhibitors, all trade stand spaces are full, and we will have attractions showcasing other aspects of country life not seen before.
“We now have the space and capacity to put on even more entertainment and activities for our visitors so will have a new ‘Entertainments Ring’ with more displays from local groups and working machinery to view up close.”
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