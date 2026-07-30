A TRIPLE killer has been jailed for life with no possibility of release after murdering two vulnerable homeless men, dismembering their bodies and attempting to burn and bury their remains in woodland near Sticker.
James Desborough, 40, was handed a whole-life order at Winchester Crown Court after being found guilty of murdering Daniel Coleman, 43, and Claudio Aquilino, 57. He had previously been convicted of murdering his cellmate, Steven Kempster, while on remand at HMP Exeter.
Sentencing Desborough, Mr Justice Saini described him as “a highly dangerous individual” who viewed his victims as “worthless and not worthy of respect”. He said Desborough was capable of “killing with extreme violence with no remorse for your actions”.
The court heard Desborough befriended both men, who were homeless and had trusted him, before luring them to his remote woodland cabin at Sticker, where he murdered them. He then dismembered their bodies, attempted to burn their remains and buried them in a bid to conceal the killings.
Desborough also accessed the men’s bank accounts, spending their money while trying to create the impression they were still alive.
A jury took just three hours to convict him following a six-week trial. He had admitted preventing the lawful burial of both victims.
The investigation began after Daniel was reported missing on June 17, 2025. Detectives traced his bank card to Desborough, who had been using it, leading to his arrest on suspicion of fraud before he was later charged with murder.
Searches of his cabin uncovered Daniel’s mobile phone hidden beneath a mattress, while his bank card and watch were found concealed in a metal tin beneath the decking. The same tin also contained Claudio Aquilino’s SIM card and gym membership card, prompting officers to launch a missing person investigation.
Claudio’s bank card was later discovered hidden in the roof space of the shack.
Over the following days, search teams combed five square kilometres of Paramoor Woods. Daniel’s remains were found in a shallow grave, while Claudio’s were recovered from a nearby stream. Forensic scientists spent five months searching the woodland, recovering more than 1,900 burnt bone fragments.
Investigators also found handwritten notes and drawings by Desborough, including one stating: “I know I’m a killer” alongside references to “hostiles” and a hand-drawn “kill-zone” map. During the search, he told a forensic biologist he particularly enjoyed the dismemberment scenes in the television series Dexter.
Throughout the trial, Desborough denied murdering either man, claiming he had discovered them already dead in the woods and disposed of their bodies because he felt under pressure.
Detective Superintendent Rachael Bentley, head of Devon & Cornwall Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, described the murders as “callous and cold-blooded”.
She said: “Desborough not only brutally murdered both men, but savagely desecrated their bodies, seeking to hide the evidence of his crimes. In doing so, he denied Claudio and Daniel their dignity and their families the opportunity to say goodbye.”
She praised the victims’ families for their dignity throughout the investigation and thanked detectives, forensic specialists, witnesses and jury whose work brought Desborough to justice.
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