POLICE have released an image of a man they would like to identify in relation to significant damage being caused to the roof of a car in St Austell.
The incident, which took place in Fore Street at around 1.30am on Sunday, April 5, caused approximately £4,000 worth of damage to a black Ford Fiesta.
It is believed the man pictured may be able to assist the police with their enquiries.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Anyone who recognises him or has any information which may assist with the investigation is asked to come forward. Please contact police online or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference 50260084861.
“Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org”
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