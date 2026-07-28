A PURPLE electric motorbike has been seized after a rider led police on a chase through St Austell town centre before abandoning it and running off on foot.
The distinctive bike was spotted being used by one of St Austell’s patrol officers who attempted to stop the rider on Monday, July 27.
In an effort to try and avoid being spoken to, the rider rode away from the officer before abandoning the bike on Carlyon Road and making his escape on foot.
The bike has been seized under powers available to police under the Road Traffic Act and will likely end up being crushed.
A St Austell Police spokesperson said: “One of our patrol officers was given the run around by a rider of this awful looking purple framed Surron E motorcycle which was being ridden around the town centre.
“The rider for obvious reasons wasn't keen on having a chat on why he bought a purple one and decided to dump it on Carlyon Road before making off on foot.
“These motorbikes are capable of rapid acceleration and speeds up to 60mph and pose a real risk of serious injury and harm to other road users and pedestrians.
“These types of motorbikes are classed as motor vehicles under the Road Traffic Act and need to be registered with the DVLA, insured and subject to a MOT in order to be used on a road or public place. Riders need to have a valid UK driving licence.
“This isn't the first one and won't be the last one that we will seize. The simple request is that unless you want to lose something which probably cost you at least £2k, don't ride it on the road or in a public place.
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