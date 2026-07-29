The council is preparing plans to restore the historic Fountain, also known as the Loam Memorial Fountain, on The Parade and is searching for the original drawings created by local architect Henry Rice when the monument was designed in 1871.
Although the council knows the drawings existed, it says they were loaned out in 2003 and were never returned.
As restoration plans gather pace, the council is urging anyone who may know where copies of the original drawings, plans or surveys are to come forward.
The documents could be in the possession of a former contractor, architect, heritage organisation, local historian or someone involved in previous restoration work.
Town council officials say the original drawings would play a vital role in ensuring any restoration accurately reflects the fountain's historic design and preserves its heritage for future generations.
A spokesperson for Liskeard Town Council said: “We would love to hear from anyone who may know where copies of these drawings, plans or surveys might be held.
“They could be with a former contractor, architect, heritage organisation, local historian, or someone involved with previous restoration work. The drawings would be invaluable in helping us understand the original design and ensure that the restoration work respects the Fountain’s history.”
Anyone with information, no matter how small, is being encouraged to contact the council by emailing [email protected], calling 01579 345407 and selecting option one, or by commenting on the council's social media appeal.
The council hopes the missing plans can be reunited with the town as work begins to preserve one of Liskeard’s most recognisable historic features.
In its appeal, the authority said: “You may hold the missing piece of Liskeard's history.”
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