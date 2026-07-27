Ken’s encyclopaedic knowledge of music came from his own personal adventures on the live performance scene in the 60s and 70s where, in 1967, as lead vocalist for his band 'The Set' he released a demo record on the Pye label entitled 'Baby you know' a typically romantic ballad not unlike the sound of the Everly Brothers and many of the other well known bands of the time and with whom they would often share billing.