Ken’s encyclopaedic knowledge of music came from his own personal adventures on the live performance scene in the 60s and 70s where, in 1967, as lead vocalist for his band 'The Set' he released a demo record on the Pye label entitled 'Baby you know' a typically romantic ballad not unlike the sound of the Everly Brothers and many of the other well known bands of the time and with whom they would often share billing.
Ken was part of the team that took on the management of Liskeard Radio, as it was back in 2023, and helped expand its prominence with the later formation of Liskeard and Looe Radio in 2024.
He could be found in the studio three, sometimes more, times per week broadcasting live to both our online and social media platforms.
Ken was also a great supporter of our 'Roadshow' events taking part in the Liskeard Show, Looe Weekender, the annual 'Lights Up' events in both towns and many more, though erecting our gazebo was not his favourite task first thing in the morning!
Ken was diagnosed with Prostate Cancer back in 2024 and whilst his prognosis was not as poor as it might be his later diagnosis of throat cancer in, early 2026, certainly was.
He leaves his partner Annette who gave him wonderful care in his final weeks.
We will all miss him and, by way of a tribute, I shall be co-presenting a live show with fellow presenter Barry Green featuring Ken’s favourite music. The show will be available 'on demand' via our website.
Liskeard Business Awards
There are a number of different award categories and each nominee will be able to choose two of their preference.
Kilminorth Proms Night
We are once again pleased to be part of The Proms Night at Kilminorth on Saturday, August 22, at 5.30pm.
The Liskeard and Looe Radio Roadshow will once again be on hand to provide music and commentary, introducing the band, soloist and helping the legendary Jeff Pengelly with the auction and raffle.
It is a wonderful evening certainly not to be missed.
Liskeard Traders Association Network Evening
Join Us for Our Second Liskeard Traders Association networking event at The Community Treasure Chest in Liskeard from 6.30pm on Saturday, August 8.
Our events are designed to be informal, friendly and relaxed, giving local businesses and traders the opportunity to meet, chat, build new connections and strengthen our local business community. Whether you're a long-standing business or just getting started, everyone is welcome.
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