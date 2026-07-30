EMERGENCY services have issued an urgent joint warning to residents in an area where there is currently a gas leak.
Devon and Cornwall Police, alongside Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service have told people in Liskeard not to light any barbeques, fire pits, bonfires, candles, disposable barbeques or anything involving a naked flame near Liskeard.
They have said that the gas leak presents a significant risk of fire and explosion and call on all people in the affected area to follow the advice and if possible, avoid the affected area.
In a joint statement, the emergency services said: “Emergency services are currently responding to a major gas leak South of the A390 and Addington, Liskeard, Cornwall.
“For your safety, please do not light any barbecues, fire pits, bonfires, disposable BBQs, or any other naked flames within the affected area until further notice. Please also refrain from smoking outdoors or using any equipment that may create sparks near the incident.
“A gas leak presents a significant risk of fire and explosion. We ask all residents and visitors to follow this advice, avoid the affected area where possible, and comply with any instructions given by emergency service personnel. Thank you for your patience and cooperation while we work with our partner agencies to resolve the incident safely.”
Cornwall Council confirmed that there is presently a 100 metre cordon on Pengover Road in the town as a result of the gas leak, with a spokesperson stating: “Wales and West is currently working to isolate a gas leak on Pengover Road in Liskeard. A 100 metre cordon has been put in place as a precaution. Please avoid the area if possible”
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